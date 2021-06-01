Six arrested on drug charges after Jennings County dispute
Six people were arrested on drug-related charges on Saturday after Jennings County deputies were called to a dispute in Geneva Township.
Deputies were called to the fight at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon and with the assistance of the Jackson- Jennings Community Corrections Department, authorities seized more than 65 grams of methamphetamine, scales, paraphernalia and packaging materials use for the sale and distribution of narcotics.
Deputies arrested 50-year-old Frederick A. Bailey, 41-year-old Willowdale A. Anderson, 38-year-old Michelle Helmling, 50-year-old Stephen A. Mowery, 32-year-old Kyle D. Allison and 37-year-old Alesia M. Barnes, all of North Vernon
Additionally, three children were removed from the home by the Indiana Department of Child Services.
Charges included:
Fredrick A Bailey (Bond doubled due to being on house arrest)
- Dealing Methamphetamine Level 2 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine Level 3 Felony
- Maintaining a common nuisance Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Marijuana A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia A Misdemeanor
Willowdale A. Anderson
- Dealing Methamphetamine Level 2 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine Level 3 Felony
- Maintaining a common nuisance Level 6 Felony
- Neglect of a Dependent Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Marijuana A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia A Misdemeanor
Michelle Helmling (Bond doubled due to being on probation)
- Dealing Methamphetamine Level 2 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine Level 3 Felony
- Maintaining a common nuisance Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Marijuana A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia A Misdemeanor
Stephen Allen Mowery
- Dealing Methamphetamine Level 2 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine Level 3 Felony
- Maintaining a common nuisance Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Marijuana A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia A Misdemeanor
Kyle D. Allison
- Possession of Methamphetamine Level 6 Felony
- Maintaining a common nuisance Level 6 Felony
- Neglect of a Dependent Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Marijuana A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia A Misdemeanor
Alesia M. Barnes
- Possession of Methamphetamine Level 6 Felony
- Maintaining a common nuisance Level 6 Felony
- Neglect of a Dependent Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Marijuana A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia A Misdemeanor
Photos courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department