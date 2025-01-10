Six arrested in raid on Jennings County home

Six people were arrested early Wednesday morning in Jennings County on drug-related charges after a tip about drug activity at a home.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received information about the ongoing activity at the home on Buckingham Drive in Country Square Lakes on Tuesday evening. Deputies received a search warrant for the home and early on Wednesday morning they shouted orders for those inside to come out, then raided the home.

The search uncovered prescription pills, methamphetamine, marijuana, multiple syringes and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

Six people inside the home at the time were arrested on a variety of charges ranging from felony charges for possession of drugs or a syringe, down to misdemeanors such as visiting a common nuisance.

Among those arrested was 21-year-old Andrew Saenz-Munoz of North Vernon who had outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court on auto theft and leaving the scene of an accident charges. He is facing new charges for visiting a common nuisance and possessing methamphetamine and a syringe.

Also arrested Wednesday:

Sebastion Martin, 24, of North Vernon:

Possession of Methamphetamine– Level 6 Felony

Possession of a syringe— Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance— Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia— A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana— B Misdemeanor

Maintaining a Common Nuisance— Level 6 Felony

Violation of Legend Drug Act— Level 6 Felony

Lindsay Hatton, 30, of North Vernon:

Possession of Methamphetamine— Level 6 Felony

Possession of a syringe— Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance— Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia— A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana— B Misdemeanor

Maintaining a Common Nuisance— Level 6 Felony

Violation of Legend Drug Act— Level 6 Felony

Blake Brashear, 29, of Greendale:

Visiting a Common Nuisance—A Misdemeanor

Robert Johnson IV, 28, of Anderson:

Possession of Methamphetamine— Level 6 Felony

Possession of a syringe— Level 6 Felony

Visiting a Common Nuisance— A Misdemeanor

Devon McFall, 31) of North Vernon: