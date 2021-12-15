Six arrested after drugs, guns found at Columbus home

Six people were arrested Tuesday night after the Columbus Police Department SWAT team raided a home on Brooks Street.

According to police reports, the team served a search warrant on the home at about 10:30 Tuesday night as part of an ongoing investigation by the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team into illegal weapons and narcotics in the community.

Officers found several firearms at the home, including one with the serial numbers filed off. They also uncovered 73 grams of methamphetamine and a working meth lab.

40-year-old Joshua V. Dewey, of Columbus, was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital where he remains in police custody. Police say that he is facing preliminary charges of dealing, manufacturing and possessing methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

Five others are facing charges including: