Sirens: Tornado warning system test today

You can expect to hear tornado sirens blaring and the Emergency Alert System sounding at about 10:15 a.m. this morning. The Indiana Broadcasters Association and the National Weather Service will be testing the system today morning as part of Indiana Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Today’s test will include a 15-minute long Live Tornado Warning alert, which is done to ensure the system is working properly in the event of an actual tornado.

Severe Weather Preparedness Week runs through Saturday. The week includes coordinated efforts to work with residents, businesses, and government agencies across Indiana on preparedness activities.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says that Indiana averages more than 20 tornadoes each year, along with hundreds of severe thunderstorms that produce damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding.

In the case of severe or inclement weather conditions today, the test will be rescheduled for Wednesday.