Sims chosen as grand marshals for annual Hope festival parade

Organizers of Hope Heritage Days have chosen the grand marshals for this year’s parade, Randy and Tonja Sims.

According to the announcement yesterday from Heritage of Hope, the two have served for decades on the Heritage of Hope Board and its festival and bandstand division, with the Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp., on numerous Town Council committees and have supported other community causes.

The proclamation called the Sims a wonderful example to others and said they have made it possible for many generations in that corner of Bartholomew County to enjoy a richer, more fulfilling life.

The parade is on Sept. 26th, the last day of the annual festival in Hope.

Photo: Randy and Tonja Sims. Courtesy of Heritage of Hope