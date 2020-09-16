Simon Property: Edinburgh mall to close for Thanksgiving

Simon Property Group says all of its malls will be closed this Thanksgiving, according to a report from our news-gathering partners at Network Indiana.

The company, which owns the most malls in the country, said it’s making the change so employees can spend time with their families on the holiday. The malls will then re-open for Black Friday shopping.

Simon has 10 malls throughout Indiana including Indiana Premium Outlets in Edinburgh, and Greenwood Park Mall. Other Indiana malls include:

Castleton Square, Indianapolis

Circle Centre Mall, Indianapolis

College Mall, Bloomington

Hamilton Town Center, Noblesville

Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets, Michigan City

The Fashion Mall at Keystone, Indianapolis

Tippecanoe Mall, Lafayette

University Park Mall, Mishawaka

Several large retail stores, like Target and Best Buy, have already said they will be closing for Thanksgiving this year as well.