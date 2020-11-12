Silver Alert issued for missing Seymour woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Seymour woman.

The Seymour Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 63-year-old Cheryl Souza. She is a white woman, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jeans, and tennis shoes, and driving a blue 2005 Hyundai Sonata with a Michigan plate of DRN3902.

Cheryl is missing from Seymour and was last seen on Thursday at noon. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Cheryl Souza, contact the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234 or call 911.