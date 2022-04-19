Silver Alert issued for missing Seymour man

Authorities have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Jackson County man.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 89-year-old Harold Wilson. He is a white man, 6 feet 7 inches tall and 220 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, He was last seen driving a red 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate D586UB.

Harold is missing from Seymour and was last seen at 6:11 a.m. this morning. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Harold Wilson, you should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 812-358-2141 or call 911.