Silver Alert issued for missing Seymour man

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of William Hankins, a 31 year old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 250 pounds, blonde hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.

William is missing from Seymour, Indiana which is 62 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 5:30 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on William Hankins, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 812-358-2141 or 911.