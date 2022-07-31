Local News Top Story 

Silver Alert issued for missing Seymour man

William Hankins. Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of William Hankins, a 31 year old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 250 pounds, blonde hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.

William is missing from Seymour, Indiana which is 62 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 5:30 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on William Hankins, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 812-358-2141 or 911.