Silver Alert issued for missing Monroe County man

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Monroe County man.

The Monroe County Sheriffs Department is investigating the disappearance of 38-year-old Daniel Horn. He is 6-3, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants, and flip flops. He is believed to be driving a light blue 2018 Honda Fit, with an Indiana license plate of 735 TP.

Horn is missing from Bloomington and was last seen on Sunday, at 5:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information you can contact the Monroe County Sheriffs Department at 812-349-2780 or call 911.