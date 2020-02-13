Silver Alert issued for missing Hope woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Hope woman.

The Hope Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Donna Mitchell. She is a 57-year-old white woman, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a tan Carhartt jacket and blue jeans with a flower decal on the pant leg.

She is believed to be driving a maroon 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer. The front bumper is hanging by a coat hanger with Indiana license plate 902QAK.

She was last seen on Tuesday, at 7:30 pm. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Donna Mitchell, contact the Hope Police Department at 812-546-4015 or 911.