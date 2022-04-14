Silver Alert issued for missing Greenwood girl

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Greenwood girl.

The Greenwood Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Megan Yaste. She is a white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, plaid pajama pants, and black shoes.

Megan was last seen on Wednesday at 10:58 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Megan Yaste, contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911