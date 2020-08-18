Silver Alert issued for missing Greensburg girl

A statewide silver alert has been issued for a missing Greensburg girl.

The Decatur County Sheriffs Department says they are investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Shaelie Lynn Stephens. She is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Monday morning at about 1:01 a.m. wearing a red hoodie and ripped jeans. Authorities say she may be in the company of two white males in their late teens or early 20s and possibly in a late model white Chevrolet Cavalier.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information on Shaelie Lynn Stephens, you should contact the Decatur County Sheriffs Department at 812-222-4911.