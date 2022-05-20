Silver Alert issued for missing Bloomington man

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Monroe County man.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 86-year-old Donald Perkins. He is a white man, 6 feet tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue shirt over a white long-sleeved long john shirt and navy blue sweatpants. He was driving a black 2017 Hyundai Sonata with Indiana plate 615 TJQ.

Perkins is missing from Bloomington and was last seen on Thursday at 8:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Donald Perkins, you can contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 812-349-2781 or call 911.