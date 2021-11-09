Silver Alert: Greenwood girl missing and believed to be in danger

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Greenwood girl.

The Greenwood Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 17-year-old Brenna Campbell. She is 5 feet 1 inches tall, 113 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pajamas.

Brenna is missing from Greenwood and was last seen on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 2:14 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Brenna Campbell, contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.