Silver Alert declared for missing North Vernon man

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Jennings County man.

The Jennings County Sheriffs Department is investigating the disappearance of 52-year-old Brian K. Kirby . Kirby is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has red hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange knitted toboggan, a grey sweat shirt with “Tennessee” in white letters and blue jeans.

Kirby is missing from North Vernon and was last seen on Saturday at 11 p.m. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Brian K. Kirby, contact the Jennings County Sheriffs Department at 812-346-4911 or 911.