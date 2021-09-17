Silver Alert declared for missing Greensburg boy

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Greensburg boy, believed to be with his non-custodial mother.

Greensburg police are looking for 8-year-old Ryan Turner, who is 4 feet 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with his mother, 34-year-old Alicia Turner, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 276 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. They were last seen in a gray 2017 Jeep Compass with a Indiana paper plate of P162542.

Ryan was last seen at 10 on Wednesday morning. He is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on Ryan Turner, contact the Greensburg Police Department at 812-222-4911 or 911.