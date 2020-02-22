Silver Alert: Columbus police searching for 81-year-old man

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued as Columbus Police continue to search for 81-year-old Lester Burbrink.

Burbrink was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Four Seasons Retirement Center on Taylor Road in Columbus. Authorities say that Burbrink has a mild cognitive disorder and pre-dementia and he has not taken his daily medication. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Burbrink is a white man, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light gray and brown jacket and a dark hat. He is possibly in a 2011 Gold Toyota Sienna van with plate number RMY 591.

If you have any information on Lester Burbrink, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-379-1689 or 911.