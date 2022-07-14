Signups open for next job readiness workshop

Organizers say that you can now sign up for the next Bartholomew County Works job readiness training workshop coming up in August.

Bartholomew County Works is committed to helping members improve their lives, gain full-time employment and achieve economic self-sufficiency. It provides resources in areas including transportation, finances and budget setting.

There will be an orientation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on August 4th

The workshop itself will be the week of August 8th, in the Sarla Kalsi Conference Room, at YES Cinema. Workshop topics will include: applications, resumes, interviews, personality and skills inventories, interview attire and body language and other subjects.

To get more information on signing up, call Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-379-1630.