Signups begin for United Way Day of Service

Signups are underway for volunteers to take part in the United Way of Bartholomew County’s day of Service on Jan. 20th.

The Day of Service is honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr..

According to the agency, volunteers are needed to take part in projects benefiting United Way’s mission and those of its certified non-profit partners. The agencies are posting their needs for volunteers through the United Way Volunteer Action Center website.

You can find a listing of needed volunteers for the Day of Service, or throughout the year through the Volunteer Action Center link on uwbarthco.org