Sign up now for upcoming employment program

Bartholomew County Works will be offering its next job readiness training workshop the week of June 8th at YES Cinema.

Workshop topics include applications, resumes, interviews and other job related skills needed in the workforce. Participants are required to attend the week-long workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Class size is limited and the deadline to apply is by 5 p.m. on June 3rd.

Due to COVID-19, the facility will undergo additional cleaning procedures to ensure the safety and health of participants. If you, or someone you know could benefit from this training and would like more information, you can call Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-379-1630.