The Bartholomew County 4-H fair continues today with Athens Animal Clinic Day at the fair.

Tonight’s entertainment includes The 4-H Supreme Showmanship and Livestock Awards at the pavilion starting at 6:30 and the Indiana Pulling League starting at 7 p.m. at the grandstands. Midnight Madness on the Midway with $20 wristbands starts at 8 p.m.

The fair ends Saturday.

You can get more information at bartholomewcountyfair.com.