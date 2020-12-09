Shotgun found after domestic dispute in northern Bartholomew County

An armed Bartholomew County man was arrested Sunday evening after a domestic dispute left a woman injured.

The victim, who appeared injured, told deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department at about 6:16 p.m. Sunday evening that she had been battered at a home in the northeastern part of the county. She said the suspect, 48-year-old Virgle Massie, had a loaded gun and had threatened to shoot at police if they showed up.

When deputies arrived at the home, Massie came out a side door and said that he would not show police his hands. A deputy hit Massie with a Taser to subdue him and he was taken into custody without any further problems.

A loaded shotgun was found in the home.

Massie is facing preliminary charges of criminal confinement, domestic battery, domestic batter with a prior conviction and resisting law enforcement.