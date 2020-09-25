Short police chase leads to arrest of unlicensed driver

A Columbus man was arrested Thursday afternoon after leading police on a short car chase.

According to police reports, an officer noticed a car make a minor traffic violation near 9th and Reed streets at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The driver refused to stop, driving to an alley in the 600 block of Hutchins Avenue where he attempted to leave the vehicle.

The man, identified as 46-year-old Johnny E. Jordan, did not have a driver’s license and was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.