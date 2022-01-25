Shoplifting suspect arrested after police chase

Columbus police arrested a shoplifting suspect after a chase by vehicle and on foot Sunday afternoon.

According to reports from the Columbus Police Department, officers were called to the Whitfield Drive Walmart at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon about a shoplifting suspect leaving the store parking lot. Officers spotted the suspect and stopped the vehicle on 10th Street. But as officers tried to talk to him, he took off. Police pursued the vehicle until the suspect stopped in the 3800 block of Colonial Drive, where he ran away.

He was arrested a short distance away. The stolen property was found and returned to the store. Police arrested 36-year-old Malcom L. Gilliland of Columbus on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, resisting law enforcement on foot and driving while suspended with a prior conviction.

Police say additional charges are possible.