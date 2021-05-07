Shoplifting call leads to two arrests in North Vernon

Two people were arrested after a shoplifting incident Thursday morning in North Vernon.

The North Vernon Police Department is reporting that staff at Walmart called for assistance at about 10:15 Thursday morning after trying to stop a shoplifter. 41-year-old Rebecca Bowling of North Vernon allegedly took about $210 worth of merchandise, but only paid for about a third of it before fleeing the store.

Officers found her vehicle a short distance away. Bowling originally gave a fake name and birthdate to officers but police discovered her real identity and found she had an outstanding Jackson County warrant revoking her probation. A search revealed that she was carrying methamphetamine according to police.

She was arrested for identity deception, theft and possession of the drugs, as well as the warrant.

The driver of her vehicle, 45-year-old Bradley J. Oldham of North Vernon, was found to have a suspended license with a prior conviction and he was also arrested.