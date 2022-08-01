Shneck Foundation offering Medicare sign-up classes

The Schneck Foundation is planning seminars later this month to help you sign up for Medicare.

Called Medicare Simplified, the program will feature guest speaker Scott Donohue who will discuss information on how and when to sign up for Medicare, details on the components of the program, how to review and make changes to your coverage and what to consider if you already have a plan through your employer.

The seminars will be Aug. 17th and Aug. 22nd in Classroom 500 of the Schneck Professional Building in Seymour, with dinner at 5 p.m. and the seminar starting at 5:30 p.m.

You must register by August 10. You can find more information at SchneckFoundation.org org or by calling 812-524-4244.