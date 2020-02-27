Sheriff’s deputies to carry Care Bags to help the homeless

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with Sans Souci to help the local homeless population.

The sheriff’s department announced Thursday that they are putting together Care Bags for people experiencing homelessness in the Bartholomew County. The kits include socks, toothpaste, toiletries, snacks and other necessities. Officials say the goal is for every deputy to have a bag in their patrol vehicle. The bags will be used when deputies come into contact with those who are homeless late at night or on weekends. Or even given to those who are released from jail who have no immediate place to go.

Chief Deputy Major Chris Lane, learned about a similar program following his graduation from the FBI National Academy last year. Lane said he thinks this could be a good first step in improving how local law enforcement responds to people experiencing homelessness, many of whom are victims of crime but are reluctant to approach officers.

Lane and Brad Woodcock, of Sans Souci, worked together to get items donated for the Care Bags.

If you would like to donate to the Care Bag program, you can call 812-372-3419.