Sheriff’s department sets year’s first community meeting

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is kicking off a new year of its community meetings with the public in March with a meeting at the Columbus Township Fire & Rescue Department station on Repp Drive.

Sheriff Matt Myers says he holds the meetings so that residents can have an informal conversation with the sheriff and his deputies. He said he views it as a way for him to address the needs and concerns of Bartholomew County residents.

The meetings are held periodically around the county and they are all open to all county residents. There is no requirement that you must live in the neighborhood where the meeting is being held.

The next meeting will be on Thursday, March 26th starting at 6 p.m. at the fire station at 935 Repp Drive.