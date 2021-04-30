Sheriff’s Department sees success with drug treatment efforts

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is touting the success of its in-jail drug treatment program. Since launching in January of last year, there have been 49 graduates from the program, with the most recent class of 22 graduating this week.

The program, called BART for Begin, Accept, Reveal and Transform, provides more than 400 hours of group and individual drug treatment.

Chief Deputy Maj. Chris Lane said that part of the jail has been turned into a drug treatment facility to help treat inmates who have been determined to be open to the benefits of the program.

The most recent treatment group started in January and graduated 13 men and 9 women.

Graduating class photos courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.