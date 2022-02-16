Sheriff’s department recognizes deputy for 40 years service

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is recognizing Lt. T.A. Smith for 40 years of service to the department and community.

Sheriff Matt Myers said that Smith comes into work with the same presence the sheriff remembers from when he was 13 years old. Myers said that even after serving 40 years and under seven sheriffs, Smith still cares about the agency and the people of Bartholomew County.

Smith said that since he started with the department in 1982, he has seen the agency grow from what he called Mayberry RFD. He said “we have realized that (the agency) is no longer a small community’s Sheriff’s Office.”

Smith said he is proud of the increased community interaction and he looks forward to continuing to serve the agency and the citizens of Bartholomew County.

Photo: Sheriff Matt Myers, Lt T.A. Smith, Maj. John Martoccia and Chief Deputy Maj. Chris Lane at Tuesday ceremony celebrating Smith’s 40 years with the department. Photo courtesy of Sheriff’s Department.