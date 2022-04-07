Sheriff’s department offers more details on home invasion suspect

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department has more details about a person that may have been involved in a home invasion yesterday morning in the southern part of Bartholomew County.

According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect was allegedly wearing a brown Carhartt zip up jacket, a black beanie and tan cargo pants. The department is asking anyone who was travelling on Deaver Road, County Road 300W, 400W or State Road 58 between 6 and 8:30 a.m. and noticed either a person walking or a vehicle pulled off to the side of the road to contact the sheriff’s department.

According to police reports, the incident happened at about 8 a.m. in the area. A woman said she was assaulted and appeared injured after the incident. She told deputies that the attacker displayed a handgun during the invasion.

If you have any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, you should contact Detective Dane Duke at 812-565-5928.

Information can be left anonymously.