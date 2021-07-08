Sheriff’s department announces results of Click It or Ticket efforts

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is releasing the results from the Click It or Ticket campaign held around Memorial Day.

The-three week effort led to 9 seat belt citations, 43 speeding citations or warnings, 2 drug-related arrests and 3 traffic related arrests.

Sheriff Matt Myers says wearing a seat belt needs to become a habit. He says it takes very little effort and is the best way to keep you and your loved ones safe on the road.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute reports that more than half of the people who died in passenger vehicle crashes last year in Indiana were not wearing seatbelts. Male drivers under the age 34 were those most likely to be found not wearing a seat belt at the time of a crash.