Sheriff warns of scammer impersonating deputy

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is warning of a scammer trying to convince people to give up money by claiming to be a detective with the department.

The phone scammer is claiming to be Detective Peterson with the sheriff’s department and is trying to convince people to pay off a supposed fine or warrant by buying prepaid cards to settle the issue.

Sheriff Matt Myers says that detectives will never ask for money over the phone. And security experts say that legitimate callers will never ask for you to purchase prepaid debit cards, Amazon or iTunes gift cards or other similar cards to settle a debt.

The sheriff says you should definitely not give out any personal information over the phone to a person you don’t know.

If you have any questions you can call the sheriff’s department at 812-379-1740