Sheriff warns of scam fundraisers for fallen police dog

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department says several legitimate organizations are working with the department to develop fundraisers to honor fallen police dog Diesel. But there are also fake fundraisers that have popped up which are not approved by the department.

The sheriff’s department said that the Bartholomew County Humane Society, Dog World and veterans organizations have volunteered to host fund raisers for a memorial and to sustain the department’s K9 Program. However, the department has not approved any fundraisers through online sites like Spot Fund or Go Fund Me. Those sites appear to be scammers who are acting as if they are supporters of the efforts. The sheriff’s department warns you not to fall victim to those activities.

If the department does decide to approve a fundraising effort, there will be a public endorsement of the fundraiser by Sheriff Matt Myers.

Myers said that Diesel’s handler, Deputy Matt Bush, and other deputies have been touched by the hundreds of cards, prayers and donations supporting the department after the death of the dog during a chase earlier this month.

If you would like to drop off a card or other donation item, you can bring it to the front desk at the Sheriffs Office or mail it to 543 2nd Street.