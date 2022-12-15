Sheriff warns of dangers from mailbox thefts

You are being warned to be careful about using blue postal mailboxes after hours and on weekends, as those and other mailboxes are being targeted by thieves and scammers.

Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer said that there has been a recent spike in thefts and identity thefts caused by criminals targeting the contents of mailboxes.

Meyer posted advice on social media from the postal service on how to avoid being taken advantage of. That includes:

Don’t deposit mail in the blue boxes after the last collection time posted on the box.

Instead of using the blue boxes, you can bring your mail inside the post office.

Don’t leave bills with checks in your own mailbox overnight. You should wait until it closer to the time for your mail carrier to arrive.

Never send cash through the mail.

If you are expecting a package but can’t be home at the time of the delivery, consider having it shipped to work or to a neighbor’s house.

In 2018, postal inspectors arrested almost 2,500 people for theft of mail and packages.

If you believe you’ve been a victim of mail theft or fraud, you can call postal inspectors at 877-876-2455.