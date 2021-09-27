Sheriff warns of dangerous counterfeit pills in community

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is warning of fake pills circulating in the community that could lead to overdoses and deaths.

The department announced last week that the pills, meant to look like prescription medications such as Oxycodone, actually contain fentanyl. The unexpected powerful synthetic pain killer can easily kill a person, with even a single pill says Sheriff Matt Myers.

If you have any information, regarding the illegal possession, distribution, or production of illegal substances, you can contact the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office at 812-379-1650.