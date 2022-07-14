Sheriff warns of counterfeit prescription pill dangers

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is sharing a warning about the dangers of fake prescription pills.

According to Sheriff Matt Myers, the Drug Enforcement Administration has issued a public safety alert warning about an increase in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The agency has launched a One Pill Can Kill Public Awareness Campaign to warn about the dangers. Officials say there has been a rise in the number of counterfeit pills containing at least 2 milligrams of fentanyl, which is considered a deadly dose. The DEA says two out of every five counterfeit pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose.

The DEA urges you to only take medications prescribed by your medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist.