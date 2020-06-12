Sheriff to make case for body cameras

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says he will be asking the Bartholomew County Council to ask for body cameras for his deputies, and asks that you contact members of the Council, if you support the plan.

Earlier this week, Council members said that they are not the barrier to deputies getting body cameras and in fact, they have yet to see a formal proposal from the sheriff to put up to a vote.

Myers said in a statement released yesterday that he is not trying to point fingers or lay blame on why the funding was not approved. But he says this a top priority for funding this year and the time to get the body cameras is now.

The sheriff explained the benefits of having body cameras include the valuable information showing the facts of a call, their use as a training aid and as evidence for further actions.

Myers said he will soon be making a case for the new equipment to both the County Council and the County Commissioners.