Sheriff seeks leads on roadside fires origins

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for someone setting fires along rural roadways.

The sheriff’s department said there were several fires set in Carr and Owen Townships yesterday. These are not the same fires that farmers have been setting to burn off unwanted vegetation, Sheriff Rick Meyer said.

A possible description indicated the fires were set by two people riding on a 4-wheeler, but that has not been confirmed, Meyer said.

If you have any information, you can call 812-358-2141 and report it to the Sheriffs Department.