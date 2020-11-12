Sheriff quarantining while awaiting test resutls

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers is in self-quarantine after experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and while waiting for test results.

In his absence, Chief Deputy Major Chris Lane is monitoring the overall operations of the department, supervising staff and reporting daily to Sheriff Myers.

Two of the department’s correction officers are also in quarantine for symptoms but no other staff members or inmates are showing any signs of symptoms. The sheriff’s department Road Patrol Division remains at full capacity.