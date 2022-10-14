Sheriff praises work of volunteer firefighters

As he nears the end of his term in office, Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers is thanking local volunteer firefighters for their service to the county.

He and Major Chris Lane recently attended the Bartholomew County Fire Chiefs meeting at the Hope Fire Department to present a plaque to the firefighters for their contributions.

Myers pointed out that many areas in Bartholomew County rely on volunteer fire departments and deputies could not provide the services they do during medical runs, traffic accidents, or house fires without Bartholomew County volunteer firefighters.

Myers said we should all feel greatly indebted to them for their willingness to serve and protect.

Myers is leaving office after eight years, due to term limits.