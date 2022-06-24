Sheriff offers child safety tips for those heading to fairgrounds

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers is offering safety tips for those bringing children to the Bartholomew County 4-H Fair, which starts today.

Myers says that advanced planning can help if you become separated from your child on the fairgrounds. He said to make sure that you have a current photo of your child on hand and you should know exactly what they are wearing.

He says you should explain to children where they should go if they become separated from you. He said you can tell them to find the big red and white tent where the sheriff’s department will be located, or they should know to they can ask for help from any law enforcement officer at the fairgrounds.

Other safety tips offered by the sheriff:

Take note of safety warnings, fences and exclusion zones. Keep an eye on young children who may want to get closer than may be safe.

Don’t try to cheat height or weight restrictions on rides.

Children need to sit still on rides.

Make sure children wear belts if they are provided for a ride.

You can find more fair safety tips on the sheriff's department's Facebook page.

Photo courtesy of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.