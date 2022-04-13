Sheriff: New tech led to finding runaway, recovering stolen vehicle

A runaway was found and a stolen vehicle recovered yesterday in a cooperative effort between Columbus police and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a report from the Jennings County sheriff, the cases were solved within two hours with new technology. Deputies received a report of a 15-year-old runaway from Geneva Township Tuesday and shortly afterwards, received a report of a stolen vehicle in the same area.

Sheriff Kenny Freeman said that deputies used new technology in conjunction with Columbus police and the stolen vehicle, with the runaway inside, was soon located in the city. The juvenile was taken to a juvenile detention center and the vehicle was turned to its rightful owner.

Bartholomew County recently installed a camera system that reads license plates that enter the county and quickly compares those to reports of stolen vehicles or vehicles used in crimes.

Freeman said he will continue to implement modern technology to resolve cases efficiently and to keep the community safe.