Sheriff: Man sentenced in Jackson County kidnapping

A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to between 30 and 105 years in prison after abducting a Jackson County teen last year.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department reports that 39-year-old Andrew Howland of Lancaster, Pennsylvania was sentenced last week after being found guilty of felony charges including:

Kidnapping of Minor-Facilitate Felony/Flight

Unlawful Contact with Minor-Sexual Offenses

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 years of age

Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 years or older

Aggravated Indecent Assault-Complainant Less than 16

Child pornography

Criminal use of a Communication Facility

The incident happened in December of last year when a 13-year-old Jackson County girl was reported missing from the Seymour area. Investigators determined the girl was no longer in Indiana. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department traced the suspect’s cell phone and Howland was arrested in Pennsylvania and the girl rescued.

According to reports, Howland had met the teen online and lured her from her family home in Indiana, kidnapping and sexually abusing the victim.

Sheriff Rick Meyer said that thanks to the good work of law enforcement here and in Pennsylvania, the perpetrator will not be able to hurt others.