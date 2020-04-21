Sheriff injured after van strikes patrol car

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers and his son were injured in a crash yesterday morning on Goeller Boulevard and Tipton Lakes Boulevard.

Columbus police say that Myers was driving on Goeller Boulevard in his patrol car at about 7:38 a.m. when a van driven by 30-year-old Bladimir Lopez Martinez of Indianapolis ran a stop sign and struck the patrol car in the rear driver’s side.

Myers and his 15-year-old son were taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, treated and released. The sheriff’s 13-year-old son was also in the car at the time and he was checked by paramedics at the scene.