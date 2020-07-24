Sheriff: Deputies will not enforce mask mandate

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess says his deputies will not be enforcing the governor’s mask mandate. In a social media post Thursday, Burgess said they will continue to enforce the law as guided by the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of the State of Indiana, and those laws put into place by elected legislators.

The sheriff said that you should not contact his office or county dispatchers regarding a violation of the mask mandate, set to go into effect Monday. Instead, he suggested contacting the Indiana State Department of Health. He said the department would not respond solely over a mask complaint.

However, he said that if a dispute or disturbance arises at a business or organization over refusing service, deputies would respond as normal. And it is within a businesses rights not to serve someone who refuses to wear a mask.

Burgess suggested that everyone remain respectful and tactful about the use of a mask.

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers said on his personal Facebook page that people should play it safe and wear a mask. But that education is the key and he would like people to individually comply, rather than have a state mandate.