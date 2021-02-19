Sheriff credits off-road vehicles with snow rescues

Tracked off-road vehicles helped Bartholomew County make rescues during this week’s snow storms.

According to the department, the vehicles were used to rescue a family stranded in a deep snow bank on County Road 100N last weekend. That was after efforts to reach teh vehicle with large tow trucks and four-wheel drive vehicles failed.

Sheriff Matt Myers says that the department began using the vehicles, known as UTVs, in February of 2019 after a snowstorm prevented the use of the department’s regular patrol vehicles from reaching those in need.

Deputies say that the vehicles allow rescue workers to travel in conditions ranging from mud to snow and flooded areas. The UTVs are fitted with emergency lighting, Automated External Defibrillators and first aid equipment. They were bought with a Homeland Security Grant for $67,000 that was won with the assistance of the Bartholomew County Emergency Management Department. That funded two of the vehicles and their trailers.