Sheriff: Arrest solves theft cases going back a year

Authorities say that they have arrested a Jackson County man, they believe has been involved in area thefts over the past year.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were investigating reports of a suspicious man in the 7400 block of East County Road 50N who was driving a four-wheeler last Thursday. The deputy recognized the driver as 42-year-old Sean Moffatt, who took off. The deputy found the vehicle in a nearby field with the keys still in the ignition. The deputies also noticed the formerly green ATV, had been spray-painted black and matched the description of a vehicle stolen in early July.

Police received a warrant and searched Moffatt’s home, where they discovered items taken during burglaries going back to last September, including clothes, alcohol, neon signs, Amazon packages, fishing gear and keys to a boat that had been stolen.

Police found Moffatt at a home on State Road 11 Thursday and surrounded the residence. When Moffatt tried to flee out the back door, he ran into deputies.

He is facing three preliminary charges of possession of stolen property.

Sheriff Rick Meyer said he is proud of the effort the officers put forth in this case.

“My department is dedicated to keeping our residents and their property safe and working to hold those who violate the law accountable,” Meyer said.