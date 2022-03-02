Sheriff applauds former inmate’s new life direction

A former jail and prison inmate has cleaned up his life and wants to give back to the community and has found a prominent supporter. That’s according to Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers, who met with the former prisoner, Lowell Smith, earlier this week.

The sheriff said it was gratifying to see the way Smith has turned his life around, paying his nearly four-year debt to society, getting sober, finishing his education with a GED and becoming a productive member of society. For his part, Myers said seeing people choose to have a better life, rather than just putting them in jail, is why he became sheriff.

Smith came to the sheriff’s department on Monday to talk to the sheriff about a proposed Garden of Hope he would like to build. The sheriff said the garden would be for recovering addicts and their families, with proceeds going back to the family.

Smith is looking for 2 to two and a half acres of land to use for the project.

The sheriff says anyone who wants to help with the project can contact Smith through the Salvation Army at 812-372-7118.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department